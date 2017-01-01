NBA Free Agency Tracker

Kevin Durant Forward KD averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds,and almost 5 assists per game during his first season with the Warriors. Durant is expected to re-sign with the Warriors, but likely later in July in order to allow the team to fill out the rest of the roster first according to reports. 1

Stephen Curry Guard Curry is another free agent who will probably be a Warrior for a very long time. This season, he averaged 25.3 points and 6.6 assists per game and helped lead Golden State to another NBA championship title. 2

Gordon Hayward Forward Hayward is a small forward who averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game with the Utah Jazz. He is at his prime in his career at 27 years old and Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey has stated that “every fiber of our collective soul as the Utah Jazz want him back." Hayward stands to make a lot more than the $16.7 million he would have this year. His first meeting will be with the Heat before meeting with the Celtics on Monday, according to reports. 3

Chris Paul Guard Chris Paul is beginning to age, although his stats don’t show it. With the Clippers, Paul averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 assists and 4 rebounds per game. The Clippers reportedly agreed to terms with the Rockets, trading Paul, who will opt into the last year of his contract, for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and other players, including their 2018 first-round pick. 4

Kyle Lowry Guard Lowry is a top point guard who, at 31 years old, is slowly moving towards the end of his career. Unlike Chris Paul, however, Lowry’s health is not a top concern. With the Raptors, Lowry averaged 22.4 points, 7 assists and 4.8 rebounds. The Raptors would like to keep him, but other teams, like the Minnesota Timberwolves, have reportedly expressed interest. 5

Blake Griffin Forward While his career with the Clippers has been successful, many rumors are floating around that suggest Griffin may be looking to leave Los Angeles for a fresh start with the Celtics, Oklahoma City, or Miami. The Clippers, however, are making it a priority to keep him, especially with Chris Paul leaving and JJ Redick intent on leaving too. Griffin reportedly has a toe injury that could keep him out until December. 6

Paul Millsap Forward With the Hawks, Millsap averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 assists per game. With these stats, as a healthy 32-year-old, Millsap is reportedly looking to ink one more longterm deal with a team other than Atlanta. 7

Jrue Holiday Guard When healthy, Holiday is a swift point guard who averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game with the Pelicans. Holiday has a meeting scheduled with the Pelicans for 12:01 AM on July 1st, the first official day of free agency according to reports. 8

Otto Porter Forward Porter is pretty much a definite return to the Wizards. Last season he averaged 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds and also helped the Wizards advance to the second round of playoffs. The Wizards have a large enough cap that they can match any offer Porter receives or may even offer him the five-year max. The team has already extended a qualifying offer. 9

Serge Ibaka Forward Ibaka is a solid perimeter shooter and strong defenseman who averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. The Raptors have reportedly already finalized a $20 million deal with Ibaka, which he most likely will accept. 10

Danilo Gallinari Forward Gallinari may be one of the biggest wildcards of this year’s free agents. With the Nuggets, he averaged 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. Gallinari recently stated that “Nuggets are not my first choice but they are exactly at the same level of the other teams.” Since the Nuggets will likely not offer Gallinari a five-year deal, he is reportedly looking elsewhere, including Houston, Miami and New York. 11

George Hill Guard George Hill is a reliable offensive player who averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game with the Utah Jazz. Hill himself has said that he is comfortable staying in Utah, but as a solid player, money will be a huge factor as he may be able to score a higher contract elsewhere. Some reports have Hill staying put, while others claim he is looking to return to San Antonio. 12

Dwyane Wade Guard This season with Chicago, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Rumors have circulated that Wade is looking to move elsewhere. However the most recent reports suggest that he is most likely going to opt in to his second and final year with the Bulls and make $24 million by doing so. 13

Jeff Teague Guard Point Guard Teague averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists and 4 rebounds this season with the Pacers. Born and raised in Indiana, Teague will probably stay put in his home state. Some rumors, however, are saying that the Dallas Mavericks are discussing acquiring Teague as another free agent option over Jrue Holiday. The New York Knicks might be interested in Teague as well. 14

Greg Monroe Center Monroe is a traditional center and great defenseman who had an incredible season with the Bucks, averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds. Monroe will likely return to the Bucks, who will offer him the same $17 million salary he earned this past season. That is, unless another team is in the market for a center and is able to match that offer as well. 15

Andre Iguodala Guard Iguodala is in a great position. He makes an impact on the Warriors all-star squad, averaging 7.6 points and 4 rebounds per game. Iguodala has multiple potential suitors, among them, the Sixers and Nets. The Warriors are concerned that his contract could push them into the luxury tax. 16

Nerlens Noel Center Nerlens Noel is one of the top free agent centers in the whole league. With the Mavericks, he averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. Noel is young, explosive and quick; all signs point to the Mavs planning to match any offer he receives from other teams in order to keep him in Dallas. 17

JJ Redick Guard Redick is a solid shooting guard who averaged 15 points and 2.2 rebounds with the Clippers. Reports say that Redick will not re-sign with the Clippers and is looking for a contract of more than $18 million. Championship teams will probably not pay this much for an almost 33-year-old. Teams such as the Nets, Knicks or 76ers, however, will splurge to snatch up a great free agent guard. 18

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Guard Caldwell-Pope had solid numbers with the Pistons, averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. While he is an attractive free agent for many teams, Caldwell-Pope will likely stay with the Pistons, unless he gets a higher offer elsewhere that they can’t match. 19

Dion Waiters Guard Waiters had his best season yet with the Heat, before spraining his ankle towards the end. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds and surely would have led the Heat to the playoffs had he been healthy. With Bosh’s salary gone, Miami will definitely have room to bring Waiters back and entice him with a higher salary than before. 20

Pau Gasol Forward Gasol is a power forward who had an okay season with the Spurs, averaging 12.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The latest reports show that selfless 36-year-old Gasol plans to opt out of his $16.2 million contract with the Spurs and renegotiate a longer term deal to give the team more flexibility with salary caps and give himself more job security as his career wraps up. 21

Andre Roberson Forward Roberson is an amazing defender who averaged 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds with the Thunder. He may not be the best shooter, but his defensive skills have made him a sought-after free agent. Oklahoma City will likely match any offer he receives to keep him. 22

Kelly Olynyk Center Olynyk had a breakthrough performance in Game 7 of the Eastern conference semi-finals. This season, the 7-foot center averaged 9 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Celtics are in a tough place with Olynyk, however. His $7 million salary could bar the Celtics from being able to sign a max free agent like Gordon Hayward and/or acquire Paul George. If Boston misses out on these opportunities, Olynyk will likely return. 23

Mason Plumlee Center Plumlee is a solid center who averaged 10.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 blocks after being traded halfway through the season. At 6-foot-11, he is one of the most attractive free agent centers available. As a restricted free agent, the Nuggets can still retain Plumlee if they want to give him a second chance to prove himself in Denver. 24