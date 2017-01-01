Miami Weather Live Blog

South Florida is typically characterized by two weather seasons which we call rainy season and dry season. And while it can rain heavily in dry season, the normal daily rainfall pattern does not exist. Rainy season starts in mid to late May when ocean temps reach the low 80s and humidity levels in the atmosphere support the development of nearly daily showers and thunderstorms. By late October dry season begins with the more frequent passage of cold fronts and lower humidity.The exception is during an El Niño year when winter rainfall is usually elevated making dry season seem like the second half of rainy season. Keep coming back to this weather blog where you can get all of your up-to-the minute weather information.