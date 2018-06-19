Filed Under:Business, Business Scams, Local TV, Small Business

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – The Better Business Bureau is warning small businesses that scams are on the rise.

A new survey found that small businesses are losing more than $7 billion a year. The Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau are teaming up to warn companies.

“If there is any doubt in your mind that this is something that isn’t real, take the time to investigate it,” said Beverly Baskin, CEO of the Council of Better Business Bureau.

Common scams include fake invoices and trying to trick companies into paying for non-existent online advertising.

Two red flags business owners can watch out for are con artists trying to create a sense of urgency and asking for untraceable payment methods.

