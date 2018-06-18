Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – There were protests around the country over the weekend as the Trump administration’s immigration policy comes under fire.

The president will meet with House Republicans later this week to work on immigration bills.

New images released by Customs and Border Protection show the living conditions for people being held at a border patrol facility in south Texas. Inside an old warehouse, children can be seen in steel cages, with foil sheets as blankets.

Protesters outside the facility demanded authorities stop separating migrant children from their parents.

“This is not the Texas I know, this is not the America that I grew up in,” said Dora Saavedra.

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions unveiled a “zero tolerance” policy. Adults who illegally crossed the border could be charged and placed in jail, away from their children.

“The zero-tolerance policy means zero humanity and it makes zero sense,” said Senator Jeff Merkley, D-OR.

Department of Homeland Security numbers show that over a six-week period, nearly two thousand children were taken from nearly as many adults.

While President Trump has tried to blame Democrats for the policy, the House is only expected to vote on immigration bills crafted by Republicans.

“I think what the president is saying is if the Democrats are serious, they’ll come together again and try to close these loopholes and get real immigration reform,” said White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“What the administration is doing is they’re using the grief, the tears, the pain of these kids as mortar to build their wall and it’s an effort to extort a bill to their liking in the Congress,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA.

The president meets with House Republicans on Tuesday.

First Lady Melania Trump weighed in on the issue through a statement in which she said she “hates to see children separated from their families,” adding that this should be “a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”