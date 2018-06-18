Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Monday afternoon that “The Adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.”

An earlier report said that Rapper XXXTentacion had been rushed to a Broward hospital after being shot, according to TMZ.com.

TMZ.com said the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, had been shopping for motorcycles when a “gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.”

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The shooting occurred just before 4 p.m., on the 3600 block of N. Dixie Hwy. in Deerfield Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A witness at the scene said the rapper had no pulse, according to TMZ.com.

Video from CBSMiami News Chopper 4 showed a newer model dark BMW at the scene of the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.