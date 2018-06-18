Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We know how hard it can be to fit exercise into your daily lives, that’s why we are highlighting stories about what’s Moving U.

If you live in South Florida, there are many ways to stay fit beside running on a treadmill at the gym.

For example, the “ARTworkOUT” series takes place outside Perez Art Museum Miami. It’s a collaboration between Equinox and the museum to bring a variety of different classes to the community for free.

“Over at Equinox we have over 40 different styles, almost 100 classes on our schedule, five clubs in the region, and we do anything from high intensity to core, we do a bit of running, a bit of cycling, definitely yoga, pilates, barre. We have everything to offer so we try to feature that as much as we can at the Perez,” said Equinox Group Fitness Manager Joshua Funderberg.

Funderberg said they incorporate the PAMM’s art and expression into the class routines.

“I think Miami, in general, is a very art-centric city and people love art. We go hand in hand because at Equinox we also focus on the art and beauty of expression, expression of the mind, of the body, goes hand in hand with being who you are. Everything is based on interpretation,” he said.

After the class, participants get a chance to relax and check out the art inside the museum as well.

“All the participants that come to Equinox, when they’re done they get a guest pass to go into the museum and actually be able to look at the galleries and check out the exhibits,” said Alexa Ferra, PAMM director of marketing.

The fitness series at PAMM is never the same. It aims to expose participants to different ways to stay fit each month.

“Last month we did a cycling event called Anthem, the month before that we did tabada and a bit of viper, and the month before that we did a bit of cut,” said Funderberg.

“There are different workouts every month. You could be doing yoga one month, running in the park another month, right now they’re doing tabada, it’s just always a different exercise,” said Ferra.

For more information about the “ARTworkOUT” series or to rsvp for their next class this Saturday, go to PAMM.org.

What is keeping you happy and healthy?