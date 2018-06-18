Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crime scene tape is up near an IHOP in Miami Springs after a deadly shooting.

Police swarmed the area near 51st Avenue and NW 35th Street early Monday morning. This is just north of Miami International Airport.

CBS4 spotted a number of evidence markers placed near bullet casings in the restaurant’s parking lot.

According to police a man and woman had stopped at the restaurant to eat. When the went to leave, the woman went to the restroom while the man walked outside to wait for her. That’s when he was shot.

The injured 25-year-old man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.