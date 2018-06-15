Filed Under:Lawsuit, Live TV, MSD, Parkland, Scot Peterson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorneys for Scot Peterson, a former Broward County deputy who failed to confront the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, have filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by the father of one of the victims.

The motion claims, “No duty of care exists at common law for an individual to address the killer and kill the killer.”

So, the lawyers say there’s no reason to file a suit against Peterson, the armed law enforcement officer paid by taxpayers to be at Stoneman Douglas.

