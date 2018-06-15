Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

That’s what 60 plus companies will be looking to tell prospective employees at a mega-job fair in Sunrise next Thursday, June 21st.

More than 3,000 positions will available from a variety of companies. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BB&T Center at One Panther Parkway.

So who’s hiring?

Seminole Gaming, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Casino Classic and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be conducting interviews along with possible on the spot hires. Open positions include Assistant Managers, Bartenders/Mixologists, Busser, Casual Dining Assistant Manager, Cocktail Server, Cooks, Executive Chef – Japanese Restaurant, Fine Dining Manager, Food Server, Pastry Cook, Sous Chefs, Cage Cashier, Hard Rock Event Center Greeter, Houseperson – Housekeeping, Maintenance Workers, Grounds Keepers, Slot Technicians, Table Games Dealers and more. Apply online at gotoworkhappy.com before coming to meet recruiters.

Anda Pharmaceuticals is hiring for five Sales Personnel for their location in Weston. They will offer interviews onsite for those who qualify. Anda is the 4th largest pharmaceutical distributor in the Nation. They offer full benefits on day one with matching a 401K up to 6%.

Colonial Life will be offering on the spot interviews for immediate openings in their South Florida Offices. They are looking for Licensed Agents, Managers, Account Executives, and Benefit Counselors.

Custom Services has over 100 positions available in Cypress Creek (Fort Lauderdale) & East Oakland Park Blvd (Fort Lauderdale) for Sales Verifications Agents and Sales Representatives.

ADT Security will offer interviews and on the spot offers at the job fair to qualified candidates.! They are hiring for Custom Home Sales Reps, Residential Sales Reps and Small Business Sales Reps. Immediate openings are available. Apply before coming to the job fair.

Rick Case Automotive Group is looking for Service Technicians, Service Advisors, Express Technicians and sales personnel. Rick Case promotes from within, they offer a competitive pay plan with training salary, full medical/dental/401K with company match. Rick Case Automotive Group nationally recognized as USA Today, Time Magazine, Sports Illustrated & Automotive News Dealer of the Year.

Hilton Software is the proud developer of the award winning app WingX. They will be interviewing for AWS Software Engineers, Quality Assurance Software Testers(mobile), IOS Engineers and Android Engineers at the event.

ALDI is looking to hire a large number of store associates $12.70/hour and manager trainees $24/hour in all South Florida Stores! Full time is offered a competitive benefits package.

Turbine Controls, Inc. has 10 open positions for Aviation Technicians, Quality Inspectors, Process Engineers in Miramar.

Northwestern Mutual is looking for Wealth Management Advisors and 3 assistants positions in Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Estero, Coral Gables, and Miami.

e-Telequote is hiring for Licensed Insurance Agents and Custodians. e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc. is a leading independent digital insurance agency that offers consumers convenient and efficient access to Medicare insurance plans.

Florida Panthers has open positions available for account executives, box office associates, client relations/customer service, event staff, ice rink monitors, managers, retail operations, parking attendant/cashier/flaggers, sales associates, security officers, skate sharpening technicians, video producers and editors.

Miami Dolphins are looking to hire an unlimited number of entertainment and brand impact personnel (Game Day), guest experience reps, parking cashiers, parking specialists (Event Day). No experience needed.

First Data is recruiting for over 25 contact center representatives to work in the Coral Springs location.

CHEWY is looking to hire as many qualified customer service representatives as possible for their Hollywood location. Pay is $13.50/hour including full-coverage benefits; medical, dental, and vision, and a 401K plan.

Lee County Sherriff’s Department prides itself on hiring qualified candidates. Open Positions include Communications Operator, Corrections Clerk, Florida Certified Law Enforcement Deputy Sheriff, Florida Certified Corrections Deputy, School Resource Officer and V.O.I.C.E. volunteers.

PuppySpot is hiring for data entry professionals, customer advocates, health advocate (VET Tech or related experience), travel agents, client services (Customer Service role), and inside sales representatives for their Hollywood location.

IT’SUGAR is hiring in Aventura, Sawgrass, Downtown at the Gardens, Shops at Sunset, Delray Market Place, Key West, Atlantic Avenue Delray, Pembroke Gardens, Coconut Creek, Mizner, and Deerfield Beach. They will hold on the spot interviews for 20 openings on all store levels.

HR Employer Solutions Group will be holding interviews for 40 openings available in Del Ray! Behavioral Health Technicians, Certified Nursing Assistants and Licensed Practical Nurses.

South Florida Chamber of Commerce is hiring for a General Sales Manager, Affiliate Sales Manager and 7 Salesperson positions.

Sherwin Williams is conducting pre-screening interviews for over 35 part time employees- sales associates, decorative product specialists and delivery drivers. They are also looking to hire full time management/sales trainees and management/sales interns for the summer of 2018. Positions are available from Key West to Jupiter!

MobileHelp will be doing mini-interviews for 6 Inside Sales positions, 2 Customer Service Representatives, 1 Support Representative, 1 Support Supervisor (Call-Center), 1 Shipping & Receiving Representative in their Corporate and Warehouse locations.

Teleperformance is hiring for multiple positions in Telephone Sales.

Ehrlich Pest Control has an unlimited number of openings for sales inspectors in Broward County.

Sawgrass Mills Mall is hiring for 3 Part-time positions at Simon Guest Services – 2 Ambassadors and 1 General Service Representative. Interviews will be done at the job fair.

Mass Mutual will be at the event looking to fill over 35 Financial Services Representatives in Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

ARC Broward has 40 openings available in Plantation, Lauderhill, Sunrise, Davie, Coral Springs and Fort Lauderdale! They will be accepting applications for custodians(per diem), floor technicians(per diem), van drivers(per diem), direct support professionals(Various part time, full time and per diem positions), LPN(per diem), after school counselors(10-part time positions), teacher assistants(Full Time and Per diem positions), lead recycling technicians(Full Time), banquet server(per diem), Sous Chef(Full Time) and transition specialist (Job Coach- Full Time).

Cintas is hiring for route service sales representatives, hangers, loaders and utilities in Ft. Lauderdale and Pembroke Pines.

Aflac has 3 openings for Benefit Consultants/Advisors in the South Florida Area. Management Opportunities available and Business-to-Business Sales Positions.

City Furniture has over 90 positions available for different departments in Tamarac and other locations. Sales associates for City and Ashley HomeStores, delivery drivers, warehouse associates, facilities managers, fleet mechanics, customer care (Call Center) and Java Script Senior Developer.

Verizon is hiring for sales representatives.

New York Life has openings for Insurance and Finance Professionals, Investment Advisors, Associate Partners, Insurance Agents, Managers and an Executive Assistant.

Jiffy Lube will be conducting on the spot interviews for 30 service advisors, lube techs and ASE Mechanics from Stuart to Homestead.

So how do you increase your chances of getting hired?

First, visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register. On the site, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with. Also, bring plenty of them with you because you won’t be able to print or make copies at the event.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.