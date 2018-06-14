Stephanie McMahon is the chief brand officer of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., the primary spokesperson for WWE’s social responsibility initiatives, a global brand ambassador and now…an undercover boss. In Friday night’s new installment of Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition, McMahon slams into undercover mode to find raw talent and helps a young WWE fan’s charitable dreams come true.

During her time undercover McMahon meets Kenny Marquez, a South California native and professional wrestler who dreams of becoming the first openly gay WWE champion. Also featured in Friday’s episode is Enzo Grande, a nine-year-old WWE superfan and cancer survivor. McMahon meets Enzo and the Grande family as they are preparing to put together an auction to raise money for other children affected by pediatric cancer.

Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition airs this and every Friday at 8pm ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.