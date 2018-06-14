Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Residents in Miami Springs heard a startling sound during a nasty storm on Thursday.

“I thought it was a bomb that went off,” said Zoe Gonzalez. “I’ve never heard something like that. It’s really scary.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says an apparent lightning strike hit a power line then ignited an attic on fire.

“All the fire was continued to the attic of the house,” said Lt. Kristen Miller with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “Our units were able to contain the fire to the attic without the fire getting out of control.”

Chopper4 was over the scene as rescue crews rushed to the 400 block of Wren Avenue around 1 p.m. as people in the neighborhood looked on.

“I was worried about them,” Gonzalez said. “Material things. I know the house but it’s them.”

Gonzalez says the homeowner was really shaken up and worried about the electricity coming back on.

“She’s concerned because her medical equipment needs to be used and we need electricity for the power,” she explained.

Gonzalez says rain from the same storm that caused the fire helped dissipate some of the smoke that had engulfed the home.

“Because of the rain I guess it mellowed it down but it kept on fuming and fuming,” she said. “A lot of fumes.”