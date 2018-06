Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a potential danger at a South Florida school.

Police and fire rescue workers are on the scene of a suspicious device at a preschool in Coral Springs.

A bomb squad was at Ladybird Academy checking out a cylinder container in the parking lot.

The school has been evacuated as a precaution.

