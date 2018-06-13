Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A heartbroken family is making a plea to the public as police continue searching for the driver that killed their loved one.

The family will be speaking from the Miami Police Public Information Office on Wednesday morning.

City of Miami Police say Hilda Garcia was struck Sunday around 10:15 p.m. by a speeding, dark-colored car as she walked to the store.

The impact was so severe that her legs were severed from her body, according to the police.

It happened in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 9th Street in Miami.

Detectives believe that the vehicle involved may be a 2005-2009 black or dark charcoal gray Pontiac, possibly a 2 or 4-door G6.

The vehicle’s front grille could be broken or missing.

Garcia’s family wants to know what kind of a person slams into a woman crossing the street and keeps on going.

“They are supposed to call the police and tell the truth. That’s not fair. My sister is not an animal. She’s a human being. That’s not right,” said Garcia’s sister Mireya Bolanos on Monday.

Tony Bolanos, Garcia’s nephew, said he got the call from her son. “Screaming and yelling on the phone, ‘they killed my mom, they killed my mom, Tony. Help me. They killed my mom.’ I dropped all the food that we were eating and came running,” he said Monday.

“He left her lying there like a dog, didn’t even stop to help her out, didn’t even stop to call for rescue or anything. She was a wonderful lady, loved by everybody in the community,” he added.

Garcia has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. She was four days away from celebrating her 77th birthday.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.