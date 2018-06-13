Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARTFORD (CBSMiami/AP) — For all the shooting video games out there, this one seemed wrong to a lot of people.

The developer of a school shooting video game is defending the product and vowing to continue selling it online as parents of slain children and other mass shooting victims work to get the game wiped off the internet.

Acid Software recently set up two websites for the “Active Shooter” game after it was removed from the webpages of video game marketplace Steam and crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

The removals followed complaints by anti-gun violence advocates including parents of children killed in school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Acid said on Twitter it would not be censored and cited free expression rights.

But the new sites were not working Wednesday and it wasn’t clear why.

Representatives of Acid and the company hosting the new websites did not return messages.

