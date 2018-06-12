By Kyle Porter

(CBS Sports) — With the 2018 U.S. Open starting this week, you’re going to see plenty of statistics and data flying around regarding this country’s national championship. Heck, the broadcast alone will have copious amounts of yardages and angles along with all manner of information to consume.

As for what you need to know before the U.S. Open begins with first-round action on Thursday, we have you covered.

Here are 10 figures you need to know about this year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

2: Golfers who have made the cut at the last five U.S. Opens. Their names are Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia. That’s it. There are 17 others who have made the cut at four of them, but Garcia and Kuchar are the only ones who have hit the weekend at all five.

2: Also, golfers with a sub-70 first round scoring average over the last five Opens (minimum three played). This one surprised me a bit. Not because of the number but the names. Dustin Johnson is first at 69.4. The other is reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed at 69.8.

9,049: Entries into this year’s U.S. Open. The eighth-most ever.

4: Golfers with an average finish of 10th or better in the last five U.S. Opens when making the cut (minimum three cuts made). Here they are along with their average finish.

Rickie Fowler: 5.7 (three cuts made)

Jason Day: 5.8 (four cuts made)

Brooks Koepka: 9 (four cuts made)

Jason Dufner: 10 (three cuts made)

27: Major champions playing in this year’s U.S. Open, which means 17 percent of the field has a major championship in their pocket.

10: Golfers who have made 100 percent of cuts in U.S. Opens they’ve played over the last five years. We’ve already looked at two of them in Garcia and Kuchar, but here are all of them together.

Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar: 5

Brooks Koepka, Kevin Na: 4

Steve Stricker, David Lingmerth, Ian Poulter, Daniel Summerhays, Harris English, Matthew Fitzpatrick: 3

Interestingly, only Fitzpatrick, Poulter, Stricker, Koepka, Kuchar and Garcia are in the field this year out of the aforementioned group.

7,440: Yards the U.S. Open will play at Shinnecock this year. At that number, it would not be one of the 10 longest setups in U.S. Open history. Erin Hills in all four rounds holds the top four spots on the list with Round 1 tipping out at 7,845, which is the longest in the tournament’s history.

5: Golfers who will have competed in the last three U.S. Opens at Shinnecock (including this one). Kenny Perry, Ernie Els, Steve Stricker, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are the five.

1: Golfers who have made the cut at at least four of the last five U.S. Opens and played those events under par. The only one is Koepka, who was 16-under at last year’s edition at Erin Hills.

Brooks Koepka: -8 overall (4 cuts made)

Brandt Snedeker: +3 (4)

Jason Day: +6 (4)

Hideki Matsuyama: +6 (4)

Jim Furyk: +6 (4)

Louis Oosthuizen: +9 (4)

Jordan Spieth: +9 (4)

Dustin Johnson: +10 (4)

Kevin Na: +12 (4)

Adam Scott: +20 (4)

Martin Kaymer: +20 (4)

Matt Kuchar: +21 (5)

Sergio Garcia: +22 (5)

Billy Horschel: +23 (4)

Zach Johnson: +25 (4)

Ernie Els: +31 (4)

Webb Simpson: +32 (4)

Paul Casey: +33 (4)

Lee Westwood: +33 (4)

25: Els has the most current consecutive appearances in this championship; this year will be No. 26. Mickelson has the most appearances overall with 26; this year will be No. 27.