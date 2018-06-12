Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – One night after bringing down the house on Broadway, drama students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High took to another New York stage for a good cause.

It was at a fundraiser in Central Park for the summer Shakespeare in the Park program.

The benefit Monday night included a production of the 1978 Tony-nominated show, “Runaways” by the late Elizabeth Swados.

At the end of the show, the Parkland students were brought onstage. They performed a piece that was written by Swados for a screenplay of “Runaways” that never materialized.

The students appeared during Sunday’s Tony Awards to sing “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.” Their drama teacher, Melody Herzfeld, was honored during the show. She has been credited with protecting students during a school shooting that killed 17 people.

