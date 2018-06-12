Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PINECREST (CBSMiami) – Police have been searching for the driver of an SUV that hit three bicyclists and took off.

The incident took place at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 3.

The cyclists were heading south on Southwest 57th Avenue just before 102nd Street.

It was then that a vehicle described as a 1999-2003 Lexus RX 300 came up behind the cyclists and struck all three.

The driver then fled the scene, heading west on Southwest 104th Street.

The cyclists were all injured and one was hospitalized but later released. That cyclist told CBS4 he had a concussion and bleeding in his brain.

Pinecrest police released a photo of a car that is similar to the one that struck the cyclists.

Police say the vehicle will be missing part of the passenger side rearview mirror and could have additional damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pinecrest Police at 305-234-2100 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.