Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — New information is coming to light about a lake in Davie where a woman was attacked and killed by an alligator.

Florida wildlife officials say the lake where 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki was found dead has been the subject of multiple reports of gator activity.

Florida Fish and Wildlife spokesman Robert Klepper told the Palm Beach Post the agency has received 11 calls about alligator activity in the Silver Lake Rotary Nature Park area since 2005.

Eight permits had been issued for alligator removals since 2005, but none were removed before Friday.

The most recent complaint came from a park ranger on March 26. It was about a 7-foot gator that was a threat to pets and people.

Shizuka Matsuki’s body was found Friday, hours after authorities believe she was bitten by a 12-foot alligator while she walked her dogs at a park in Davie.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)