Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man was found dead in Hollywood and police suspect a missing, pregnant woman also found dead nearby may be connected.

Police and crime investigators were on the scene for hours early Tuesday morning behind an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

A body was found close to a dumpster near 522 Northeast 1st Avenue.

Police have not confirmed the identification of the body.

Monday Hollywood police asked for public’s help in locating a missing pregnant woman.

Police said Martine Bernard was 6 months pregnant and possibly in danger.

A disappearance investigators believed could possibly be connected to the suspicious death of her father Roosevelt Bernard.

His body was discovered Monday morning.

Sources tell CBS4 News that Fort Lauderdale police is working with Hollywood police on the investigation.