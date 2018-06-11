Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We know how hard it can be to fit exercise into your daily lives. That is why we are highlighting stories about what is Moving U!

This week we are looking at a program that offers free classes for those who want to stay healthy physically and mentally.

Baptist Health has a large variety of classes open to the public happening at different locations around South Florida. Nan Imbesi is the instructor for the dance aerobics class at Baptist’s Kendall location.

“What we do here is a low impact aerobics, try to move every part of the body, work on balance and coordination,” said Imbesi.

Imbesi has been a dance aerobics instructor with Baptist Health for over 10 years and her classes have definitely affected some participant’s lives. Nikki Sovath has been taking the classes for over a year and considers herself a great example of how beneficial these classes can be.

“I’ve lost 70 pounds, I’ve now gotten out of plus sizes, I have more energy and I’m happier, not so down. So it’s been amazing,” said Nikki.

She has also taken advantage of the other classes Baptist offers for free.

“I do dance aerobics here, I also do Zumba, and a couple of other classes. They offer so many it’s amazing,” said Nikki.

“Baptist offers classes all over town and not just dance aerobics. They have Pilates, chair fitness, yoga, cardio,” explained Imbesi.

And she believes these classes can get everyone up and moving no matter what your age is.

“I was teaching in the mall this morning and we are all in our 70s and 80s, exercising, and then a group of young people walked by and we were in better shape than they were,” said Imbesi.

“It’s definitely a benefit, it’s not too late to start. I started in my 60s and work out with people in their 90s and I’m amazed at how well they’re doing, so definitely check it out,” said Nikki.

For more information about these classes and all of the other classes Baptist offers in Miami-Dade, Monroe, and Broward County go to baptisthealth.net

What is keeping you happy and healthy? Let us know what is Moving U at movingu@cbs.com for a chance to be featured!