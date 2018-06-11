Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police say a man was shot Monday evening, following a violent confrontation in Miami-Dade.

Police said the shooting took place between the occupants of two vehicles in the area of Northeast 12th Avenue and 200th Street.

One person pulled out a gun and shot at the other vehicle, hitting the driver, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting and is actively being sought.

No word what police think may have led to this shooting.