Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Miami (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a shooting in Liberty City Sunday night.

According to police, a young male was riding his bicycle just before 6 p.m. on Northwest 47th Avenue when he was targeted during a drive-by shooting.

Trovaris Paris, a resident, said he heard the shots and ran outside to help.

“When I was trying to speak to him it was like he was out of it,” he said. “I went to get him some towels and that’s when the rescuers came.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

“It’s very sad to see this, that we have young males just riding their bicycles, regardless of what happened, if there was an altercation before or not, it’s unfair that a young man that is starting to live his life is shot up,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

By Amber Diaz