FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Weston doctor accused of killing his father has been transferred from a hospital to jail.

Rafael Azulay appeared in front of a judge on Saturday.

Another court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

According to investigators, Azulay killed his father last month and then shot himself in the abdomen in a failed suicide attempt.

Court records show Azulay has been arrested several times for domestic violence.

He currently faces a felony battery charge for allegedly beating up his girlfriend.