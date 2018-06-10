Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Weston doctor accused of killing his father has been transferred from a hospital to jail.
Rafael Azulay appeared in front of a judge on Saturday.
Another court hearing is scheduled for Monday.
According to investigators, Azulay killed his father last month and then shot himself in the abdomen in a failed suicide attempt.
Court records show Azulay has been arrested several times for domestic violence.
He currently faces a felony battery charge for allegedly beating up his girlfriend.