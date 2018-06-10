Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SINGAPORE (CBSMiami) – The stage is set in Singapore for an unusually high-stakes summit between two world leaders.

President Trump arrived in Singapore Sunday morning for his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.

After descending from Air Force One, Trump shook hands with local officials and told reporters that he felt “very good” about the upcoming talks.

Kim had already arrived in Singapore. On Sunday, he met with its prime minister.

Kim thanked him for hosting the summit, telling him, quote, “The entire world is watching.”

The Trump administration has long said its goal is the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

“I feel that Kim Jong-Un wants to do something great for his people,” Trump said. “And he has that opportunity, and he won’t have that opportunity again.”

The White House has recently sought to temper the public’s expectations ahead of the summit.

Susan Rice was national security adviser under President Obama.

“It’s gonna take quite a while,” said Rice. “This is a very complicated set of issues… and success can’t be declared on the basis of a happy meeting.”

She says others have cut deals with North Korea only to see them fail.

“The problem is that, at every turn, the North Koreans would make commitments and then break them, and we need to be mindful that is again what might happen,” she said.

Trump is slated to meet with Kim on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Singapore, which is 9 p.m. Monday in Washington.

Tuesday’s summit will mark the first time a sitting U.S. president has met with a North Korean leader.