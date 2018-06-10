By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Bill Becker, CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Florida Keys, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Season, Jim DeFede, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

As we begin a new hurricane season, we take a look back at lessons learned from Hurricane Irma.

For instance when the leading edge of Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys, it almost immediately knocked out power – leaving residents from Key West to Key Largo without cell phones, internet service or television.

But luckily for them there was a voice in the darkness. Meet Bill Becker of US1 Keys Radio.

Instead of evacuating during the storm he stayed he says out of duty to his listeners.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch