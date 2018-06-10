Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
As we begin a new hurricane season, we take a look back at lessons learned from Hurricane Irma.
For instance when the leading edge of Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys, it almost immediately knocked out power – leaving residents from Key West to Key Largo without cell phones, internet service or television.
But luckily for them there was a voice in the darkness. Meet Bill Becker of US1 Keys Radio.
Instead of evacuating during the storm he stayed he says out of duty to his listeners.
Comments
Jim DeFedeMore from Jim DeFede