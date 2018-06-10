Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

As we begin a new hurricane season, we take a look back at lessons learned from Hurricane Irma.

For instance when the leading edge of Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys, it almost immediately knocked out power – leaving residents from Key West to Key Largo without cell phones, internet service or television.

But luckily for them there was a voice in the darkness. Meet Bill Becker of US1 Keys Radio.

Instead of evacuating during the storm he stayed he says out of duty to his listeners.