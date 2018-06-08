Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a missing woman after a reported alligator attack.

Davie police confirm that a woman is missing in the area of 56th Street and SW 52nd Avenue, she was walking her dogs in Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park at the time of the attack. The area is just west of the Turnpike and north of Stirling Road.

Police found the woman’s dogs who were turned over to animal control for the time being.

An animal trapper was called in to locate and capture the gator.

The park is very popular. People go there to walk, walk their dogs and picnic. There are two lakes at the park and the reported attack happened in what is referred to as the North Lake.

The park is surrounded by homes. Neighbors say they often see people walking their dogs around the lakes and have even seen kids go swimming in them.