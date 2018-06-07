Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chef Jeremy Ford knows a lot about pressure in the kitchen as winner of season 13 of the Bravo’s hit TV show Top Chef.

The Florida born chef is juggling his new found fame well as well as turning his dream into a reality opening his first restaurant in the South of Fifth neighborhood called Stubborn Seed.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked him about all the positive attention the restaurant is getting recently.

“Yes, we’re really blessed having Miami love us so far, it’s a huge honor,” Ford said.

The vibe of Stubborn Seed is relaxed and contemporary.

“We created the open kitchen, but we put glass in front so you don’t hear debauchery that’s going on,” he said laughing. “For me, it’s all about the food, we angled the lights to shine down on food.”

Don’t be fooled by his casual demeanor; Jeremy is a true professional.

He’s worked alongside some of the most celebrated chefs including his mentor Michelin star Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

“So you’re like a rock and roll chef from tattoos on your arms, but then you cook fine dining. Interesting juxtaposition right?” Petrillo asked him

“It’s funny you say music because I played music for many years. That was the start of it. But rock stars and chefs, yes. Chefs are rock stars now! I feel like it’s one of bests industries to be in,” he said.

When it comes to the menu Jeremy doesn’t like to pigeonhole his concept for Stubborn Seed.

“We’re not Asian, we’re not French, it’s really about what’s in season and what’s delicious”, Chef said

They begin their tasting with the smoking cold cobia ceviche. With blood orange. An eerie looking liquid nitrogen is added to make it chilled to perfection.

“It’s ice cold and fresh,” said Petrillo.

“Try some of sauce and the blood orange citrus juice on the fish now”, said Chef. “I love it and I’m not afraid of it anymore”, said Petrillo.

Chef presents a sensational side of sugar snap peas with a lemon garlic yogurt and crunchy quinoas and horseradish. The Warm Celery Root with crackling maitake mushrooms in a creamy mustard sauce is out of this world.

“That mustard sauce! I’m a mustard girl. I could dip that all day,” Petrillo said.

And the sourdough crested halibut with spring veggies, he made back in the kitchen topped with a special soubise sauce is perfection.

They end the meal on a sinfully delicious chocolate tart.

Stubborn Seed is opened every day but Monday serving dinner. Brunch is served on Sundays.

For more info: www.stubbornseed.com