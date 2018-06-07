Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – There are currently more questions than answers after a terrifying and ultimately deadly incident involving an armed driver.

That driver fired several gunshots into another car before leading police on a chase and eventually taking his own life.

A car seen near State Road 84 and University Drive was riddled with bullets but somehow, the person inside was not hit by a single shot.

Police rushed to that area of Davie and located the shooter, who then led them on a chase.

Eventually he pulled off I-75 near Griffin Road, pulled out a gun and killed himself.

Nobody else was injured.

Police do not think the shooter knew the other driver who was shot at.

They also do not believe road rage was a factor.

The investigation is expected to continue through the night.