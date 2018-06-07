Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a pair of suspects that committed a string of armed robberies in Miami Beach last weekend.

According to Miami Beach police, the crime spree began Sunday, June 3rd at approximately 2:50 a.m. near Ocean Drive and 3rd Street.

Two men displayed a firearm and demanded money from the victim, getting away with $60.00.

Then at 3:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Euclid Avenue, police believe the same two men robbed another victim.

This time, one subject pointed a gun at the victim while demanding her phone and the other subject reached into her purse and took $200.00.

Police released surveillance video showing a third robbery that happened around 4:00 a.m.

In this one, the subject demanded the victim’s purse but when she refused, they began to struggle over it.

The subject struck the victim with the gun and dragged her down the sidewalk as she did not let go of her purse at first.

Eventually, the man gets her purse and flees, possibly into an unknown vehicle.

Police describe the subjects as two light-skinned black men between 18 and 25 years old.

The one who dragged the woman in the third robbery and seen in the surveillance footage is approximately between 6-feet tall and 6-foot-2.

The other man is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8.

Police ask anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.