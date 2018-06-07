Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was tased multiple times by authorities before being arrested in a South Florida restaurant on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a Wendy’s located at 20975 South Dixie Highway, near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southwest 117th Avenue.

Video of the incident was taken by a bystander inside the restaurant, which was obtained by CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald and can be found by clicking here.

According to a police report, 35-year-old Joaquin Labaut was speaking to himself loudly and acting erratically while inside the restaurant, wildly flailing his arms and pacing around customers.

The report states that he was also harassing employees and became violent when approached by police, punching the walls and yelling obscenities.

Ignoring officer’s commands, Labaut walked into the Wendy’s kitchen and continued flailing his arms while officers tried to take him into custody.

Two officers then deployed their tasers at Labaut but they had little effect. Instead, Labaut pushed an employee out of his way in order to barricade himself inside a drive thru register area that was already occupied by the aforementioned employee and and a second worker.

After again ignoring officer’s commands to stop resisting, the report says Labaut pushed a cart towards an officer as police began using batons to subdue the man.

Labaut then tried running away from officers but tripped on a table as he moved through the restaurant, after which he was finally taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.