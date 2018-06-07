Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A shakeup in Parkland at its top level of law enforcement.

The city’s Broward Sheriff’s Office captain, who was in command during the Stoneman Douglas massacre, is being removed from her post.

“Right now it’s important for us to build community trust back,” said Parkland City Manager Bob Payton.

Policing and security failures from the deadly shooting in February continue to be revealed; a BSO deputy that failed to challenge the shooter, security monitors who did not call Code Red when the shooter went into the building, command confusion that kept SWAT members and paramedics out of the building.

Parkland has since hired a consulting firm to evaluate the city contract with BSO that provides the area with police services.

“We are going to change the command structure,” said Payton.

Moving on is Captain Jan Jordan, who was in charge of the BSO response to the shooting and was the Parkland district commander in charge of the 43 sheriff’s personnel in Parkland.

Parkland city officials want a Major in charge.

“I think bringing in a new, higher level commander, higher rank, it gives them a better chance to fill out their public service mission for residents of this area,” said Broward County commissioner Michael Udine.

A strong line of communication between officials and law enforcement is also important.

“On a regular basis I talk to [Broward Sheriff] Scott Israel,” said Payton. “He picks up the phone for me.”

They discuss budget issues and public safety structure for Parkland.

Lurking behind all their discussions is the question of whether Parkland should continue to contract with BSO for police services.

“The residents of Parkland and Northwest Broward are gonna properly expect protocols to make sure they are sending their children to what they perceive to be safe schools,” said Udine.