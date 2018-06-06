Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A Coconut Creek man is blaming one of his neighbors after being targeted with a message of hate.

Ben Siegel says he woke up Wednesday morning to his car covered in racial slurs, including a red swastika on the hood, and thinks he knows who is responsible.

Siegel says since about 2014 he’s gotten into constant arguments with a former friend who Siegel says owes him $25,000.

CBS4 has learned the Coconut Creek Police Department has been called out about 30 times since 2014 to spats between the neighbors.

“Coconut Creek is done with racism, there’s no racism in Coconut Creek,” Siegel said. “I’m white, my girl [is] black.”

Whoever vandalized Siegel’s car is aware of that fact. Spray-painted on his white car was the n-word followed by the word ‘lover’ in red paint.

CBS4 spoke to the neighbor, who says he had nothing to do with the graffiti on Siegel’s home.

“He said something happened last Saturday, Memorial Day weekend, that just set him off and now he’s one hundred percent focused on me,” the neighbor said of Siegel. “I have no idea what happened last Saturday.”

The neighbor says he has a family and a daughter who just went through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, though it’s unclear in what way the family was effected.

While Siegel and the neighbor have been on the outs, the man says he would never do that to anyone.