CLEVELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — The decades-old tradition of sports champions visiting the White House could be in jeopardy, at least for the next couple years.

NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James are speaking out in support of the Philadelphia Eagles, and repeating their criticisms of President Donald Trump in response to how the Super Bowl champions were disinvited from the traditional White House ceremony.

Curry and James both say that regardless of who wins the Cleveland-Golden State matchup in the NBA Finals, neither team will be going to the White House to celebrate.

James spoke to the media first on Tuesday.

LeBron on Donald Trump canceling the Eagles’ White House visit: “It’s typical of him” Says neither the Warriors or Cavs would want to go. pic.twitter.com/VgmozpaJHU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2018

Curry then came to the podium later in the day and agreed with what LeBron said about the President.

LeBron says neither team would go to the White House. Steph: "I agree with Bron" pic.twitter.com/EDsl54iUMe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2018

Trump withdrew his invite to the Warriors after the 2017 championship, in part because Curry came out and said he wasn’t interested in going.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is another Trump critic.

He says the Eagles’ situation shows “the President has made it pretty clear he’s going to try to divide us, all of us in this country, for political gain.”

