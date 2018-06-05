Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, Politics

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Philadelphia Eagles will not be celebrating their Super Bowl Championship at the White House on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump rescinded the invitation after learning only a small number of players planned to attend.

In a statement released less than 24 hours before the event, the President said some members of the team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who was not planning on going, said it’s a false narrative that NFL players are anti-military.

Over the past two years, some NFL players have kneeled during the National Anthem to bring attention to racism and police brutality. However, none of the Eagles players took a knee last season.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell said President Trump shouldn’t have cancelled on the Eagles.

“Even with the delegation of 10 or 15 players showing up — the president should’ve honored Eagles and Eagles fans by seeing those players in the White House,” he said.

Trump said they’ll hold a different event at the White House, a tribute to the military that will feature the National Anthem.

