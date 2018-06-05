Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Philadelphia Eagles will not be celebrating their Super Bowl Championship at the White House on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump rescinded the invitation after learning only a small number of players planned to attend.

In a statement released less than 24 hours before the event, the President said some members of the team “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

Wide receiver Torrey Smith, who was not planning on going, said it’s a false narrative that NFL players are anti-military.

So many lies smh

Here are some facts

1. Not many people were going to go

2. No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem

3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military pic.twitter.com/89GUNhJ4eE — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

Over the past two years, some NFL players have kneeled during the National Anthem to bring attention to racism and police brutality. However, none of the Eagles players took a knee last season.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell said President Trump shouldn’t have cancelled on the Eagles.

“Even with the delegation of 10 or 15 players showing up — the president should’ve honored Eagles and Eagles fans by seeing those players in the White House,” he said.

Trump said they’ll hold a different event at the White House, a tribute to the military that will feature the National Anthem.

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018