PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The “March for Our Lives” movement is hitting the road.

Monday morning Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students will announce that they will be taking part in a summer bus tour to promote change in the wake of the Valentine’s Day shooting at their school which left 17 people dead, according to the Sun-Sentinal.

About two dozen students, broken into two groups, will take part in the 60-day trip. One group will focus on Florida and talk to voters about gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam, an ardent supporter of the National Rifle Association who posted on Twitter “I’m a proud #NRASellout!” last July. They’ll also bring up Governor Rick Scott who is running for Congress.

“He doesn’t listen because he has his eyes on the prize, which is NRA money,” Jaclyn Corin, an incoming senior and the class president, told the Sun-Sentinel.

The second bus plans to hit more than 70 cities in about 20 states.

Each group will encourage young people to register to vote and push for gun control reforms by naming politicians who accept donations from the NRA.

The bus company and the students’ hotel stays will be paid for with donations that have come in from across the country from people who support their press for gun control.