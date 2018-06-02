Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNNY ISLES BEACH (CBSMiami) — A family-owned restaurant offering delicious Italian food in an upscale atmosphere is what Biella Ristorante in Sunny Isles Beach is all about.

It feels like you’ve traveled abroad when you enter the sophisticated, modern space.

Biella is the brainchild of owner Gonzalo Carnevalli and his family. It was created for diners who want to eat food that is reminiscent of traditional Italy but served in a modern ambiance.

Named after a quaint town in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, Biella is all about enjoying the pure pleasure of savoring a meal down to the very last bite. Customers will be awed by the selections of high-end seafood on display. But, don’t be fooled by the elegance. There’s a range of food and price points on the menu.

“You can eat inexpensively with a pizza or you can go high end with our lamb chops or lobster,” explained Gonzalo

The restaurant features everything from traditional and classic pasta dishes, and others with a twist like the duck ravioli topped with fois gras.

The menu also includes elegant Colorado lamb chops and an appetizer that’s become a fan favorite; the Crispy Pork Belly Bites.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins chef Jorge in the Biella kitchen to prepare those delicious and Crispy Pork Belly Bites in today’s Digital Bite.

Here’s the recipe and enjoy!

Pork Belly

Ingredients for marinate

Brown Sugar; 100g.

Salt; 100g.

Black Pepper; 25g.

Mustard Seed; 25g

Coliander seed; 25g

Orange; 25g

Cinnamon Powder; 25g

Onion Powder; 15g

Sea Salt; 30g

Ginger; 25g

Pork Belly; 5Lbs

Recipe