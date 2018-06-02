Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNNY ISLES BEACH (CBSMiami) — A family-owned restaurant offering delicious Italian food in an upscale atmosphere is what Biella Ristorante in Sunny Isles Beach is all about.
It feels like you’ve traveled abroad when you enter the sophisticated, modern space.
Biella is the brainchild of owner Gonzalo Carnevalli and his family. It was created for diners who want to eat food that is reminiscent of traditional Italy but served in a modern ambiance.
Named after a quaint town in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, Biella is all about enjoying the pure pleasure of savoring a meal down to the very last bite. Customers will be awed by the selections of high-end seafood on display. But, don’t be fooled by the elegance. There’s a range of food and price points on the menu.
“You can eat inexpensively with a pizza or you can go high end with our lamb chops or lobster,” explained Gonzalo
The restaurant features everything from traditional and classic pasta dishes, and others with a twist like the duck ravioli topped with fois gras.
The menu also includes elegant Colorado lamb chops and an appetizer that’s become a fan favorite; the Crispy Pork Belly Bites.
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins chef Jorge in the Biella kitchen to prepare those delicious and Crispy Pork Belly Bites in today’s Digital Bite.
Here’s the recipe and enjoy!
Pork Belly
Ingredients for marinate
- Brown Sugar; 100g.
- Salt; 100g.
- Black Pepper; 25g.
- Mustard Seed; 25g
- Coliander seed; 25g
- Orange; 25g
- Cinnamon Powder; 25g
- Onion Powder; 15g
- Sea Salt; 30g
- Ginger; 25g
- Pork Belly; 5Lbs
Recipe
- First you add all the ingredients to create marinate and marinate pork belly for 24 hours
- After marinate is done you cook on the pork belly in Duck Grease at 275 degrees Fahrenheit
- for 3 and half hours.
- After that you fry the pork belly at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 6-8 minutes depending on the
- crispiness or color you like. Take out and top with sauce. and enjoy.
- Pork Belly Sauce
- Ingredients
- onion whole
- slice of plum tomato
- demi glace 1 spoon
- mustard 1 spoon
- smoke sauce 1 spoon
- paprica 1 spoon
- BBQ sauce 1 spoon
- Molasse 1 spoon
- Brown Sugar 2 grams
- Worshershire sauce 1 spoon
- Sautee all ingredients in frying pan and serve over fried pork belly.