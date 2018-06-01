Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a Fort Lauderdale bank.
A woman was hospitalized in unknown condition after being shot, but authorities say she was talking to police officers when transported.
The shooting took place outside of a Wells Fargo bank located at 1710 South Andrews Avenue at approximately 10:40 a.m.
Police say one man has been taken into custody and that he knows the victim.
What appeared to be a woman’s wallet could be seen on the pavement, and not far away was a semi-automatic pistol.
Police has said the shooting was not a robbery, though.
Fort Lauderdale Police are working this active investigation.
The victim was transported to Broward Medical Health Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.