MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami International Airport employee is hospitalized after their van fell from the fourth floor of an airport parking garage.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the employee was apparently talking when the van went through the garage wall and landed upside down on the ground below.

Video from Chopper 4 shows a gaping hole in the parking lot wall and the crumpled up van on the street below.

The driver was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.