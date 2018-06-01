Filed Under:Garage ACcident, Local TV, Miami International Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami International Airport employee is hospitalized after their van fell from the fourth floor of an airport parking garage.

screen shot 2018 06 01 at 9 39 57 am One Person Hurt When Van Plunges From Miami International Airport Parking Garage

The van that plunged off a Miami International Airport parking garage. (CBS4)

According to Miami-Dade Police, the employee was apparently talking when the van went through the garage wall and landed upside down on the ground below.

screen shot 2018 06 01 at 9 41 34 am One Person Hurt When Van Plunges From Miami International Airport Parking Garage

The hole on the side of a Miami International Airport parking garage well where van drove through and plunged to ground below. (CBS4)

Video from Chopper 4 shows a gaping hole in the parking lot wall and the crumpled up van on the street below.

The driver was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch