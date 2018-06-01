Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SPRINGFIELD (CBSMiami) — An attempted traffic stop for a broken tail light may have led police to a major criminal.

Investigators have returned to the Massachusetts home of a kidnapping suspect where police found three bodies.

Springfield police have been focusing on the garage and the adjoining yard.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Thursday investigators found three bodies “in and around” the home, where 40-year-old Stewart Weldon is believed to live.

“We are intensely searching as you can tell,” said Gulluni. “We have used technology that many of you might have seen. It is ground penetrating radar.”

Weldon was arrested Sunday after a car chase ended in a crash and scuffle with officers.

According to the police report, a woman in the car told officers that Weldon “had been holding her captive…” for a month, adding that he sexually assaulted her and beat her with a hammer.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries police described as “grotesque and violent” including stab wounds to her abdomen, and a possible fractured jaw.

Police say the woman was an acquaintance of Weldon.

Weldon has a criminal history including charges for robbery and trying to run down a police officer.

Neighbors say he kept to himself.

Authorities have not released any details about the age or sex of the victims.

So far, Weldon has not been charged in connection with the discovery of the bodies.

Weldon pleaded not guilty to a variety of charges Tuesday and was held on $1 million bail.