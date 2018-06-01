Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A judge ruled Friday that former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja must stand trial for the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer ruled that fired officer Raja isn’t protected by the state’s “stand your ground” law for the 2015 shooting of 31-year-old Corey Jones. She said his scheduled July trial on manslaughter and attempted murder charges should proceed.

Raja shot Jones alongside a darkened highway ramp where Jones’ SUV broke down. Raja was dressed in plainclothes and driving an unmarked van. Prosecutors say he never identified himself as an officer, causing Jones to mistake him for a robber and pull a handgun. Jones had a concealed weapons permit.

Raja’s lawyer Richard Lubin said that he will appeal.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)