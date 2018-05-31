Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Major charges have been filed against the sister of a prominent South Florida elected official.

Lisa Gilbert, the sister of Miami Gardens mayor Oliver Gilbert, is facing a premeditated attempted murder charge.

Gilbert is accused of trying to shoot and kill her ex-husband Saturday night in Miramar.

According to an arrest report, Gilbert used her daughter to access her ex-husband and then allegedly pointed a gun at his head, and pulled the trigger.

He was grazed in the ear.

The arrest form says Gilbert told police her ex-husband tried to choke her, so she tried to shoot him.

But police say their daughter backed up her father’s story, not Gilbert’s, who is now being held without bond.

Mayor Gilbert released the following statement to CBS4 News:

“Right now my family is focused on my sister, my brother-in-law, and my niece. This is a very difficult situation which will attend to as a family. We will have no further comment beyond this; we would ask that you keep us all in prayer.”