CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Coral Springs police are on the scene of an officer involved shooting near Sample Road and Riverside Dr.

Investigators say they received several calls at around 12:30 A.M. Wednesday about a shootout between two cars, with several shots fired.

Police say officers tracked down a white BMW matching the description of one of the vehicles involved and attempted to make a stop but the driver took off.

The car eventually crashed and investigators say an officer was forced to fire his weapon.

The driver was shot multiple times but police say it’s unclear if he was shot in the initial shootout or from police gunfire.

The man was taken to Broward Health North, his condition is unknown. The officer was not injured.

Witnesses told CBS4 News that between the two shootings they heard dozens of shots fired.

Detectives say they found a gun in the vehicle. Police are still searching for the other vehicle they believe was involved described as a silver Dodge Charger riddled with bullet holes. Investigators believe the initial gunfight may have been drug-related.