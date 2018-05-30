Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It may be hot outside, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get cold or catch one.

Summer colds are real, and many people actually mistake them for allergies.

They tend to hit between June and October, but unlike the colds we get in the winter, the symptoms could be worse and last longer during the summer months.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the common causes of the summer cold.

Viral Shift: Sometime in late spring, the viral landscape shifts. Unlike colds in the winter, summer colds are often caused by enteroviruses, which affect the throat, eyes and even the digestive system. Nationwide, enteroviruses lead to an estimated 10 million to 15 million illnesses each year, usually in the summer months.

Washing Wrong: Because enteroviruses are at play here, summer colds aren’t just passed through respiratory droplets, but also through fecal matter. Wash your hands especially well after you use the bathroom, which really, you should be doing anyway!

A/C On: Every time we go from the hot and humid outdoors, to the chilly air conditioned confines of our homes and offices, our bodies react. Experts at the “Common Cold Center” in Wales say the sudden chilling lowers the defenses in the nose and throat by causing constriction of the blood vessels, and that reduces our immunity.

Exercise Increase: If you’re upping your exercise to get that toned summer bod, it could be priming you for a summer cold. While you might be able to do moderate exercise with a winter cold, some infectious disease experts say enteroviruses are actually associated with strenuous exercise and tend to show up when you go outdoors and exercise vigorously.

Have you ever had a summer cold?

Tell Lauren on Facebook or Twitter. If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, send it to lpastrana@cbs.com.