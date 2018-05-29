Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a murder mystery in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Homicide detectives returned Tuesday to the scene where an orange evidence marker on the pavement pointed to the spot where a young man fell dead, shot to death Saturday night.

“He was a very kind young man,” said Darrell Collins, victim Dennis Collins’ uncle.

Dennis Collins, 20, was shot as he ran.

His body would lie beneath a shrub at the rear of his mother’s home near Southwest 190th Street and 113th Avenue for nearly 12 hours before being discovered.

“He is not a violent person. And to shoot him, shoot him three times in the back?” his uncle said.

Collins’ brother Travius Rhodes tried to understand, to cope with the loss of someone he called his best friend.

“It’s like a piece of my heart just got cut off,” said Rhodes.

Collins’ mother held a flyer with her son’s photo, a son almost 21 with no adult record of arrest.

“Somebody seen something, but nobody wants to come forward. I don’t wish this on nobody’s child,” said Tashunna Rhodes, Dennis’ mother.

The murder victim’s father called for the fathers of those who killed him, for all fathers, to be men.

“I think it’s time for us, as men, to rise up and be fathers and be men and to take the streets back,” said Dennis Collins, Sr. “Just like they did in Parkland, why can’t we do that as men? Get on the streets and march for our sons.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-461-TIPS.