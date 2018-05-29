Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – A Coconut Creek Police Officer has been suspended over a post he made on social media.

The officer, Brian Valenti, went on Facebook and commented about Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and his recent “die-in” protest at a Publix Supermarket.

The department has announced that Valenti is suspended for five days without pay and will have to undergo sensitivity training.

Valenti, a 23-year veteran with Coconut Creek Police, wrote that he hoped Hogg would get hit by an out of control car at Friday’s protest, which took place in the Publix parking lot as well as inside the supermarket.

He later told the chief that it was just a joke.