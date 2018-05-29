Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is in police custody, another man remains on the loose, following an armed carjacking in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

The armed carjacking took place in the area of NW 38 Street and 31 Avenue just after 5:00 a.m., according to Miami-Dade Police.

Police found the car in the area of NW 27 Avenue and 16 Street where they apprehended one suspect and set up a perimeter.

The scene remains active as police, including SWAT team officers, actively search for the second suspect with K9 officers.

The victims in the armed carjacking were not hurt.