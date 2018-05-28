Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The rain may have kept away the big crowds from Miami Beach this holiday weekend but some visitors still tried to make the best of it.

Treona Gilbert has the dress code down perfectly for this holiday weekend.

“I’m wearing a poncho, my South Beach finest,” she said, modeling her rain gear and high heels.

Despite the rain and wind, Gilbet made the most of it.

“I came here from Los Angeles to turn up and they said there a tropical God [darn] storm. Bleep me out,” she said. “So I went to the Fontainebleau but here I am about to make it to that turquoise water by any means necessary.”

And she got in the water, just dipping her toes, but it was enough for her.

A lot of visitors altered their plans because of Alberto.

“We arrived on Friday and it’s our first time in Florida, so it was quite a disappointment,” said Iga Mlynarczyk, who’s visiting from Chicago.

CBS4’s Ted Scouten asked her friend, Marco Pizullo, “What have you been doing this weekend instead of hanging out at the beach?”

He laughed as he said, “Drinking! Mainly, in bars. It was fun, it’s a fun place to be even with this weather.”

The Air and Sea Show turned in to an air show only. The sea portion was canceled.

But that wasn’t the only heart pounding action.

Saturday night police say Leon Perrymond stole an unmarked police car, while it’s lights were flashing and took it on a joyride before flipping over.

As of Monday morning, Miami Beach police report 111 arrests since Thursday.

“Given the crowds we handled, I think it went very well,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates. He is pleased so far.

City manager Jimmy Morales said at this point there’s been minimal trouble partially thanks to the weather and also education.

“I think we’ve sent a message, look ‘we want you to come here and have a good time, but if you’re coming here to cause trouble, we’re going to get you and we’re going to stop you along the way,’” he said.

The official arrest count goes until midnight Monday. We should see the final number Tuesday.