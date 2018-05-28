Filed Under:Body Found, Homicide, Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens Police Department

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The Miami Gardens Police Department has identified a body that was found Sunday afternoon next to a canal.

Miami Gardens Police identified the body of 20-year-old Anthony Lopez. (Source: Miami Gardens Police Department)

Miami Gardens PD is requesting any information on what they say is the homicide of 20-year-old Anthony Lopez.

Several residents in the area of the 18800 block of Northwest 39th Avenue in Miami Gardens told CBS4 they heard gunfire around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Shortly after they went outside and found the lifeless body, now identified as Lopez, next to the Carol City Canal.

Police say Lopez was last seen driving a 2008 white Honda Civic.

The car was just feet away from where Lopez was found.

“We’re currently treating the incident as an active Homicide,” said Miami Gardens Police Spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer on Sunday. “Detectives are working leads or anything that can help with more information on what’s going on.”

Police have not released much information but did say on Sunday that it appeared Lopez was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.  A reward of up to $3000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Miami Gardens Police investigating the scene where a body was found after neighbors heard gunfire. (Source: CBS4)

