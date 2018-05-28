Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police are investigating an officer involved shooting early Monday morning.

According to Miami police officials, a group of people approached officers working in the area of NW 2 Avenue and 29th Street in Wynwood around 3:25 a.m. claiming they had been physically assaulted by a group of men.

A short time later, the officers located a group of men who fit the description of the suspects who had allegedly assaulted the victims.

One of the officers was forced to fire, said police.

“It’s very preliminary at this point,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. “We don’t know at this point why he was forced to fire but we can say none of the persons was struck due to the discharge of the officer’s duty weapon.”

One person has been detained and police are not searching for anyone else.