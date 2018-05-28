Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Flood Watch remains in effect for South Florida until Monday evening due to moisture associated with Subtropical Storm Alberto which is headed toward landfall sometime Monday on the northern Gulf Coast.

At 8:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Alberto was maintaining its strength as it approached the Florida panhandle and was centered about 100 miles south southeast of Destin. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from the Suwannee River in Florida to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.

A subtropical storm like Alberto has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes. Forecasters cautioned that heavy rain and tropical storm conditions could reach the northern Gulf Coast well ahead of the center of Alberto making landfall.

The storm prompted Florida, Alabama and Mississippi to launch emergency preparations over the weekend amid expectations Alberto would reach land sometime Monday. Rough conditions were expected to roil the seas off the eastern and northern Gulf Coast region through Tuesday.

Mark Bowen, the Bay County Emergency management director, said at a Sunday afternoon news conference that the concern isn’t with storm surge due to the timing of landfall and the tides. He said Alberto’s biggest threat will be its heavy rains, with forecasts of anywhere from four to 12 inches (10-30 centimeters) of rain in some areas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a hurricane season forecast Thursday that calls for 10 to 16 named storms, with five to nine hurricanes. One to four hurricanes could be “major” with sustained winds of at least 111 mph. If that forecast holds, it would make for a near-normal or above-normal season. An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.